The Alaperu of Iperu Akesanland, Oba Taiwo Adenaike Ogunbona Fibigbuwa IV, speaks with ENIOLA AGBAJE on his emergence as the traditional ruler, his vision for the development of Iperu, and his commitment to grassroots engagement, development, peace and unity.

Since your emergence as king, how has the experience changed your relationship with people?

It has changed me in many ways. Before now, I was not someone who went out frequently or maintained many friendships. I had just one or two friends abroad, and I generally kept to myself. However, becoming a king has taught me the importance of being friendly, approachable and willing to listen to people. I have also realised that communication is very important. When people come to the palace, I want them to listen carefully to what I say and understand my message rather than go outside and misrepresent what happened.

I have started visiting different parts of the community to see things for myself, listen to people and understand their challenges. Some problems require financial intervention, while others simply require advice, guidance or the right words.

You have lived and worked abroad. How would you compare life outside Nigeria with what obtains here, particularly in terms of infrastructure and social development?

There is a very big difference, particularly in areas such as electricity, water supply and other basic amenities. I have experienced both environments, so I understand the differences. However, home is home. I grew up in Nigeria, completed my primary and secondary education,as well as my ND and HND here before travelling abroad. I understand how the system works in Nigeria, and I can also see that things are improving. As a responsible Nigerian, you should always think about what you can do to help your country and your people. You cannot stay abroad for a long time without maintaining a connection with your community and expect to return later and immediately understand the challenges people face. I am back now, and I have to adapt, work with the people and contribute my quota. Rather than constantly comparing the two environments, I believe the important question is what I can do to make things better here.

What is your assessment of the development efforts of the present Ogun State government under Governor Dapo Abiodun?

I believe the governor is doing his best, and I want to encourage him to continue. Sometimes, people criticise those in government without fully understanding the challenges they face. You cannot completely understand what someone is going through if you are not in that position. We see government officials on television and make comments, but we may not know the pressures and responsibilities they deal with. I can see changes in Iperu compared with what it used to be when I was growing up. The government is making efforts to improve the community, and I appreciate what the governor has done so far. I also want to correct the impression that I am an All Progressives Congress (APC) king or that my emergence was politically influenced. I had never met Governor Dapo Abiodun before the process that led to my emergence as king. I had never spoken with him or had any personal relationship with him before then. It was after I became king that I met him, and I appreciate the warm reception he gave me. As a traditional ruler, I must maintain a cordial relationship with the government because that is oneway through which I can attract development to my community. I cannot expect the governor to support Iperu if I refuse to engage with him. My responsibility is to approach him, explain the needs of my people and seek his support. I appreciate what he has done, and I want him to continue doing more for the people. I also urge our people to ask questions and understand issues before passing judgement. Finally, what would you like the people of Iperu to remember most about your reign?

I want the people to remember me as someone who loved them, listened to them and worked for the development of the community. I want us to live together in peace and understand that we all have responsibilities towards one another. If we love one another and do what is right, we will achieve better results. I pray for long life for the king, the people of Iperu, Ogun State, Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.

How do you feel as you prepare to officially ascend the throne of your forefathers as the Alaperu of Iperu Akesan land?

I feel very happy and grateful to God. Sometimes, there are things we plan for ourselves, but God has a different plan. I never planned to become a king, but God has made it possible, and I am here today. I see it as a great privilege and an opportunity to serve my people.

Being king will give me the opportunity to interact closely with members of the community, understand their challenges and know what they genuinely need. When you are far away from your people, it is difficult to understand their problems. But when you live among them, listen to them and interact with them, you can identify areas where you can make a difference.

I pray that God gives me the wisdom, understanding and strength to move the community forward.

What are your expectations regarding collaboration with the Ogun State government and other levels of government to achieve your development agenda?

One thing I understand about life is that nobody can do everything alone. As a traditional ruler, I need the support of my people, the local government and the state government. I have already met with Governor Dapo Abiodun. I have also met with the local government leadership, and I have discussed some of the needs of the community with them. There are certain projects I can execute personally, but there are others that require government intervention.

I have several projects in mind, particularly in road infrastructure, education and other sectors. I intend to present some of these proposals to the governor for consideration. There are also smaller projects that I believe the local government can handle. My vision is to see the federal, state and local governments work together with the community to achieve meaningful development.

What is your vision for Iperu Akesan-Land in the next 10 years?

I have many plans, but I do not want to concentrate too much on 10 years from now because development starts today. What we do today will determine what the community becomes in the next 10 years. I have already started working on several initiatives that I believe will improve the lives of our people. I envisage development in education, sports, entertainment, agriculture and the establishment of educational and recreational centres. There are many things I want to see happen in this community. I believe in taking things one step at a time. We need prayers, hard work and commitment. I want to focus on what I can do now because the future we desire must begin with the actions we take today.

What does becoming the Alaperu mean to you, considering that you did not originally aspire to become a traditional ruler?

It means a lot to me. There are things we pray for that we do not receive, and there are things we never expected that eventually come our way. Becoming a king is one of those unexpected blessings for me. It is a great responsibility, but it is also a great opportunity to serve. One of the biggest advantages of being a traditional ruler is the opportunity to engage directly with government officials and people in positions of authority. Sometimes, ordinary people do not have access to these individuals to explain their challenges, but as a king, I can meet them and speak on behalf of my community. I also have the opportunity to understand what people are going through. Since I came to the palace, I have listened to people with different challenges, including those seeking assistance with their children’s school fees and other basic needs.

Being close to the grassroots helps you understand what people genuinely need. You may not have all the money to solve every problem, but you can listen, offer support and use your position to attract government intervention.

What are your plans for promoting the kingdom’s festivals, tourism and cultural heritage?

I have just come into the palace, so I am still familiarising myself with some of the programmes already put in place. I understand that activities such as football, boxing, beauty pageants and other entertainment events have been included in the festival programme. I appreciate those who have worked hard to organise these activities. If I had been involved from the beginning, I would probably have suggested additional ideas, but I believe what has been organised so far is commendable. Next year, I intend to be fully involved in the planning process. We will sit together, look at what can be improved and identify other activities that can attract visitors to Iperu. I also visited the mini-stadium with the governor during the inspection ahead of its commissioning, and I was impressed with the work done. We are putting several things in place for the festival, and I want people to come and experience the beauty, culture and hospitality of our community.

Can you tell us about your background, education and professional experience before becoming the Alaperu?

I was born on September 3, 1972. I am 54 years old. I come from the Adenaike family, and I am grateful to my family for the role they played in making my emergence possible.

I attended Islamic school in Yaba and proceeded with my formal education in Nigeria. I obtained my National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Business Administration from Lagos State Polytechnic before I travelled abroad, where I gained experience in different fields. I worked in construction and security, and I am also a photographer. I have experience in photography, photo editing and entertainment.

Before returning to Nigeria, I was studying nursing at London Metropolitan University. I also obtained Level 4 qualifications in social care at a university in London.

Although I had to discontinue my nursing studies because of my emergence as king, I see a connection between that aspiration and my present responsibility. Both involve caring for people and helping them live better lives.

What message do you have for the people of Iperu, particularly those who may have different opinions about your emergence and reign?

My message is simple: we must love one another. I love those who love me, and I want everyone in this community to embrace love, peace and unity. I also want people to understand that they should not believe everything they hear about the king. If you hear anything about me that you want to clarify, feel free to come to me. I am approachable, and I am willing to listen. We must learn to treat others the way we want to be treated. Whatever you do today can come back to you tomorrow, so we should always do what is right. I particularly want to appeal to our young people to stay away from bad gangs and activities that can destroy their future. They should embrace positive values, respect themselves and work towards becoming responsible members of society. I also believe in honesty. People should learn to speak the truth, even when it is difficult. I will always stand for what is right because I have a family name and reputation to protect.