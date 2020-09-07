Company driver in court for allegedly stealing N180,000 tyres

Police on Monday arraigned a driver, Moses Jegede, 35, at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing two tyres worth N180,000.

The defendant, whose house address was not given, is being tried for stealing, an offence, he pleaded not guilty to.

The Prosecutor, Insp Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 25, at about 12 p.m. at 7up Bottling Company, Oregun Road, Ikeja.

Eruada alleged that the defendant, an employee of 7up Bottling Company, stole the tyres given him to fix on the company’s truck that had punctured tyres.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates seven-year jail term for any convicted offender.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. O Tanimola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum, and adjourned the case till Sept. 29, for hearing.

(NAN)

