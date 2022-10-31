Commuters stranded, pay more, as commercial bus drivers commence strike in Lagos

Due to the 7-day strike embarked upon by commercial bus drivers in Lagos under the aegis Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria, some passengers were seen stranded, while others were asked to pay more than the normal fares.

There was partial compliance as some drivers shunned the protest by the drivers’ union but increased their fares forcing many passengers to be stranded at bus stops.

A passenger at the old Sango Toll gate area of the state, Mrs Abidoye, spoke to Tribune Online ” We do not know if they are on strike or they are increasing the fares. ”

She added that ” Before now, Toll Gate to Oshodi used to be #500, but today they are calling #800. Agege that was just #300 is now #500. What kind of strike is that ”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Professor Agbaje, UI Ex-Deputy VC, Regains Freedom

FORMER Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, who was kidnapped along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has been released…

Twitter May Charge $20 Per Month For Verification

Twitter’s new “Chief Twit” Elon Musk is reportedly considering making verification a Twitter Blue feature, while simultaneously quadrupling the subscription service’s cost. This would essentially mean charging users a monthly $20 fee to keep their blue tick verification badge…

America’s Evacuation Of Abuja

Ancient Greek and Roman authors wrote about a lost city called Helike (Helice) which suffered utter destruction in 373 BC. I remembered reading about this capital city when the American government evacuated its officials from Abuja…

2023: A Look At Atiku’s Economic Agenda

Nigerian economy is prostrate. Revenue is low, debt is high, cost of debt servicing is soaring, unemployment rate is mindboggling, poverty rate is alarming, inflation is high, foreign exchange rate management is problematic…

Monday Lines: Terror Alerts: Buhari Summons Emergency Security Meeting





PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency meeting with security chiefs, to further review and strengthen the security network in the country…