By: Roseline Oluyeye

It is the whole community’s responsibility to create an inclusive environment, where every child can live, and be supported to achieve to an optimal level. Disability is a condition that limits an individual or makes it difficult for such an individual to perform certain tasks, and interact with the world around them. According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), “a person with a disability is someone who has a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activity.” The relevance of “limit” in the above definitions implies that persons with disability have a limitation which is quite synonymous to the entire human race. We all have limitations, which can be visible or invisible, profound or non-profound as the matter of occurrence may be. It can be easier to identify some disabilities from the others. Some disabilities are inborn, while others are acquired at some point in life.

An estimated 1.3 billion people are reported to having significant disability representing 16% of the world’s population, or 1 in 6 people.

The society’s perception regarding people with disabilities is so pathetic that it leaves them emotionally traumatised and isolated. They have been significantly violated by our communities.

Denying them the access to proper education and a sense of belonging. Most of these children grow up without knowing their place and rights in the community, they either become stree urchins, dependent on other people or resort to begging for alms. The construction of public buildings or places of commerce without consideration for persons with disabilities and inaccessible transportation systems constitute discrimination for person with disabilities just as exclusion from employment opportunities, lack of access to proper healthcare and increased cost of living for people with disabilities do.

Research has proven that persons with disability are more likely to experience a high rate of poverty due to the high cost of living associated with living with one disability or the other. Over the years, I have heard and seen families that abandoned their children because of their disabilities. I have also seen parents who accepted their children and were part of their growth and development. The role of the family cannot be underestimated. The acceptance of the child by the family has a tremendous influence on the child’s behaviour and self-esteem. Furthermore, it serves as a means of enlightening the community on how children with disability should be treated. Children grow better in an environment enriched with stimuli. The first five years of a child are significant in the development of a child. It is therefore expedient that the family accepts their unique family member, and work hand in hand with professionals, to bring the best out of the child.

Creating an inclusive environment for people with disabilities is not the sole responsibility of the family and government. It can start with them, but should not end with them. It is the responsibility of the whole community to be a part of this change.

Every nook and cranny should be enlightened about special education for people with one disability or the other. The Individual with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) focuses on a free and an appropriate education for children with disabilities. The Sustainable Development Goals 4 (SDGs) also aim to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.” The “Education For All” Act, with reference to people with disabilities, should be publicised.

Early intervention is essential and thus advised to parents and guardians. Professionals such as occupational therapists, speech therapists, physical therapists, special educators, medical practitioners, etc should be consulted early. These professionals are trained to make necessary assessment and provide recommendations that can enhance the child’s growth and development.

Disability inclusion should be propagated in all communities. Empathy should be the attitude, not just sympathy. The community should relate with people with disabilities as essential parts of the community. Construction and transportation facilities should be made accessible, employment opportunities should be made available to them while they should also be involved in politics and decision-making process as it affects them.

During my undergraduate years, I had lecturers and colleagues with special needs who didn’t seem limited at all by these needs. They performed excellently well in any given task. We also have people with disabilities in different professions performing excellently well. These people remain an attestation of the maxim, “ability in disability.”

The inclusion of people with disabilities in the community system is essential in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. It also makes the world a better place for everyone to live.

Oluyeye sent this from Lagos and can be reached at [email protected]