Community vigilante arrest man over alleged illegal possession of firearm in Bayelsa

Some vigilant youths of the Koluama 2 community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in Bayelsa State have apprehended a man identified as Richard Okon over alleged illegal possession of firearms in the community.

It was gathered that the suspect was apprehended by the vigilant youths while on his way to a burial ceremony in the area where high profile personalities were expected to attend.

Tribune Online further learnt that the culprit is expected to be handed to the police for proper investigation and prosecution.

The suspect in a confessional video made available to newsmen in Yenagoa claimed to be working with one Timiebi Woinemi Amadein, who is the nephew and Chief Security Officer to the Senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District of the State, Senator Cleopas Moses.

Okon, also claimed that the gun in his possession belonged to Tibiebi Woinnemi Amadein who instructed him to bring it to the venue of the burial ceremony before he was apprehended by community boys.

But he was accused of plotting to kill Mr Sele-epri Matthew, a prominent indigene of the area and Chairman of the of eight host communities of Chevron Nigeria limited exploration activities in Southern Ijaw and Brass Local Government areas of Bayelsa State under the KEFFES Rural Development Foundation.

KEFESS is a foundation representing the eight Chevron Nigeria Limited host communities in Bayelsa comprising Koluama 1 & 2, Ezetu 1 & 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni and Sangana located along the Atlantic coastline within Bayelsa State.

Some indigenes, particularly those involved in the recent crisis that rocked the fold of the KEFESS foundation alleged that the incident may have been another assassination attempt against Mr Sele-epri Matthew.

“They thought Chief Sele-Epri would be at the burial ceremony especially given the fact that he was at the village the previous weekend .

“Matthew and Amadein were recently involved in a leadership tussle over control of KEFESS foundation which led to the suspension of Amadein and five others by the foundation’s management Board over allege contempt of court and illegal constitution of parallel management board.

“Our investigations reveal that this protracted battle is seen to have been induced by the supporters of the Senator and a few PDP bigwigs from Koluama community.

“This position was given credence as investigation reveal that the entire Koluama community had called for a communal settlement as both are indigenes of koluama community which saw Mr sele-pri release the sum of one million to Tibiebi Amadein as directed by the community leadership in yenagoa under the leadership of Prof Osaisai.

“However after collecting the money, Mr Amadein Tibiebi reneged and continued to create an unnecessary and unethical conflict in the leadership for KEFFES . Thus it is believed that without the support of his brother the Senator and others he would not have had the effrontery to go against the community propelled resolution.” A source said.

Attempts to get the reaction of Mr Sele-epri Matthew over the development failed but one of his aides said though there is no official reaction from his boss but that “the matter would be been handed over to the police for proper investigation and necessary action.”

Also contacted, the spokesman of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat confirmed seeing the purported confessional video but said he is yet to get official details on where and when the arrest was made and reported.