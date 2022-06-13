Community relations key to resolving our security challenges ― ex-AIG

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Chief Tunde Ogunsakin has revealed that for the nation to survive its security challenges, there is a need for the people to be deeply involved by providing timely and accurate information to the security agencies.

Ogunsakin who expressed regret over the rising cases of security breaches across states in the country said it is high time the people took charge and be conscious of happenings in their environment to forestall loss of lives and property.

The security expert represented by his wife, Chinyere Ogunsakin spoke at the weekend during the facility tour of his newly built Hillmark Event and Convention Centre located in Ikere-Ekiti, adding that the State-of-the-art facility would in no small measure contribute to the socio-economic development of the state.

According to him, security agencies should be willing to cooperate and improve on their community relations, saying that criminal elements are part of the society and there is a need for the people to be proactive to prevent crimes from being committed.

He said, “We know the importance of security, especially for our guests and clients here, and we have made adequate preparation in this regard so that we can have maximum security of lives and property for people that will be using this facility.

“There is no doubt that for us to be safe in the society, community relation is very key. Security agencies must know that with the situation of things now, people should be involved so that we can have needed information to prevent a crime rather than wait till after the crime has been committed.

“People around you can be your security, but relationship matters. Relationship between one another is very important so as to get the needed intelligence for the security agencies to work with.”

Ogunsakin explained that the 1,500-capacity conference sitting arena was conceived to provide a befitting place for people to host their political, personal, corporate and social events which he said would help improve the entertainment industry in the state and bring about growth and development.

He said, “This facility is fully equipped with the necessary equipment to make comfortable events and ceremonies.





“We want to contribute to the economic sustainability of the event and entertainment industry in Ekiti State by promoting collaboration among industry players which include event planners and entertainers by providing support for their needs and creating value chain opportunities for economic development, growth and sustainability.”

He advised other privileged sons and daughters of the state to contribute their quota in attracting development to the state, saying the more people visit the state across the country and abroad, the better the state economically.

