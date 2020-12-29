Community policing has come to stay in Kaduna ― el-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has said that community policing has come to stay in Kaduna State. This is just as 272 Police constables pass out from training school in the state.

Speaking at the reviewing of the passing out parade of the constabulary on Tuesday, Governor el-Rufai represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, charged the community police to enhance internal security in the state.

He said there will be a second phase of the training and passing out of the constables in order to enhance security monitoring in the state.

According to el-Rufai, “you are trained to be our eyes in security issues in the state. So to whom much is given much is expected.

“You are expected to help security agencies to ensure peace in the state because without peace there can never be development.

“You are expected to be good ambassadors of your community. Be civil and upright in your conducts.

“You are also expected to play your role to protect lives and property in the state.

“Don’t put us to shame, you have to justify the confidence reposed in you.

“We will appeal to local government chairmen to support you to succeed because community policing has come to stay. And the state government too will continue to support you.

“Together we will surmount the security challenges, it is a critical issue that we don’t need to play with it to ensure peaceful coexistence.”

Earlier, Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri informed that the passing out parade was part of activities for the formal handing over of the special constables to the state government.

CP Muri said the special constables will be sent to various local government area in the state where respective Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) will give them further instructions as to the line of their duty.

The police boss warned them to carry out their duty with the fear of God, saying “you should have the fear of God in your heart because you are representing a community.

“If you are a Muslim, be a good Muslim, and if you are a Christian, be a good Christian.”

