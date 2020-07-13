Community Policing: Ebonyi ready to inject 580 persons into security ― Security Commissioner

Following the increase of criminality and other social vices in the country, Ebonyi state government is set to inject 580 persons into the state internal security.

According to the Commissioner for Security, Border Peace and Conflicts Resolutions of the state, Mr Stanley Okoro-emegha, the personnel when recruited will be redeployed to all the 13 LGA’s to assist the police and other security agencies checkmate insecurity in every part of the state.

The commissioner made this known at the weekend during the physical screening exercise of the applicants at the state Army Command Nkwagu.

According to the commissioner, the exercise which is being carried out by the Army is to ensure that the right and qualify persons are chosen to do the work.

Okoroemegha, however, warned politicians never to interfere in the exercise, noting that the security outfits are not for political patronage.

“We will have 20 persons each from the local government, 20 persons each in the 16 discos in the Urban if you sum them together they will be 580 persons with Thirty thousand naira (N30,000.00) salary each.

“Security you cannot compromise it, we are going to recruit only those who have passion for security work.

“We allowed the Army to screen them so that they will learn how to be disciplined. I have warned politicians not to interfere because the training will never be politicised to avoid wasting the efforts of the government.”

The Commissioner then call on young courageous and determined women in the state who love to participate in the security outfits to always feel free join. According to him, women are good at investigating crimes more than men.

” Women, if you are courageous and determined to feel free and come up and join us. There are works that can be done better by you” he said

Meanwhile, in an interview with some of the participants, including Mr Chidi Ayingor assures the state government of their commitment in ensuring that the security of lives and properties of everyone in the state is protected.