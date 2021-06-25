Community members threaten court action against Osun mall over destruction of properties worth N20m

Residents of Badmus Community of Fakunle area of Osogbo, Osun State capital on Thursday threatened to drag “OSUN MALL” to the court of law over the damage of their properties worth over N20 million.

The community members who accused management of the business outfit of responsible for the great loss recorded by the community explained that the length and breadth of their abodes were flooded with heavy erosion artificially caused by the “OSUN MALL” management due to its refusal to construct drainages for channelisation of flood during the rainy season.

According to them, the community is of over ten thousand inhabitants and has lost over 20millions worth of property due to the damages caused by the erosion.

They however threatened to take legal action against the mall if it fails to heed their request.

Speaking with our reporter in Osogbo, the Secretary of the community who identified himself as Mr Badmus pointed out that, “erosion usually comes directly from the Osun mall building into their streets due to lack of drainage from the Mall’s end and the community has informed the administration of the mall but nothing was done to address the problem.”

According to him, “the erosion has caused the community so many of their properties like their buildings, road and shops and since the commencements of the Ola-Iya flyover, our road has been one of the alternatives for people to pass.”

The community leaders said they have written a letter to the headquarters of Just Rite at Sango Ota, but their response was that they were not the owner of the building, since the mall is a re-rented apartment from the building which is owned by the Osun State government.

The community stressed that they might take legal action against the mall if they fail to heed their request and further appealed to the state government to come to their aid for the community members who are suffering in silence.

