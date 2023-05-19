The Chairman, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Engr. Dotun Sanusi and a host of other community leaders in Ona Ara local government area of Oyo State on Friday appreciated the State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde for his commitment towards the steady progress of the ongoing Olorunsogo-Akanran road construction in Ibadan.

Apart from the Chairman of Ilaji who doubles as an associate of the State Governor, other leaders who spoke on the matter included the Alakanran of Akanran, Chief Obisesan; the Chairman, Landlords and Landladies Association in one of the communities in the area, Reverend Kolawole Binuyo and a resident of the area, Sola Mobolaji.

A team of journalists had stormed the area on Friday morning to observe the ongoing infrastructure in the area, especially the road construction.

Engr. Dotun Sanusi who was not available for comment told reporters on phone that like every other person in the area, he was so far impressed by the level of commitment of the State Governor to our road project.

According to Sanusi, the owner of the biggest and largest single-individual multi-billion naira investment in the area, ‘I think the Governor should be commended for this project.

‘Engr. Seyi Makinde is walking his talk and I am personally impressed that His Excellency is making me proud as a friend and worthy leader of our State.

‘Look at the road yourself, you will see that the work is progressing steadily, especially in the last two months or so. I know that the road will continue even during the rainy season to meet the targeted completion period.

‘Our people are cooperating with the contractor handling the project and that’s a great thing for us. It is now left to the contractor to ensure quality works continue in order to get value for the funding of the project.

‘Our amiable Governor should continue to monitor the road as he has been doing with a view of ensuring quality works are done on it. Notwithstanding the rainy season, our people want to see that the work continues to improve the quality of life and economic growth of the area,’ Sanusi added.

The Alakanran in his brief comment prayed God to strengthen the Governor to finish the project on time, just as he appreciated the Chairman and the management of Ona Ara Local Government for the support towards making the project a reality.

Binuyo said even as the road is yet to be completed, ‘we are already seeing significant changes in our environment. On behalf of the landlords and landladies, let me commend His Excellency for his giant strides in the State and particularly our ongoing road network.’





Also commenting, Mobolaji remarked that “as morning shows the day, the outgoing Omituntun 1.0 will be a child’s play when we are done with Omituntun 2.0 in the year 2027”.

“The Governor deserves a pat on the back for his extending his gesture to our area. This road is a dream come true and we can only implore the Governor to continue his strides in making our State a better place for all to live in,” he stressed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE