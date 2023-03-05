By: Michael Ovat- Awka

Isuofia Community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has commended the Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on infrastructural development and good governance across the 181 communities in the state.

The President General of Isuofia Peoples Assembly, Chief Jude Chikadibia-Okeke, who gave the commendation on behalf of the community while speaking to journalists in Awka, on Saturday, said the massive road construction and re-construction going on in different parts is a clear indication that Governor Soludo is determined to transform the state.

Chief Chikadibia-Okeke maintained that the Governor has, through his oriented programmes and policies, restored people’s confidence in governance.

He said that the recent recruitment of five thousand teachers in Anambra State and issuance of letters of appointment to the teachers in an open at the international convention centre in Awka, shows that Governor Soludo believes so much in transparency and due process, calling on the newly employed teachers to reciprocate the gesture by being alive to their responsibilities.

While calling on the people to continue with their support to Governor Soludo to enable him to deliver on his mandate, especially in the area of making Anambra a livable and prosperous city, the PG charged the electorate to come out en-masse on March eleventh to exercise their franchise during the House of Assembly election in the state.

He reminded the people of the need to support the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) by voting for candidates of the party so that Governor Soludo will have formidable House members that will work with him for enhanced development of the state.

Chief Okeke, also charged the people to always safeguard government projects in their various areas against vandalization.

