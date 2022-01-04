Community donates land for Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science and Technology

Stakeholders and leadership of Oferekpe community in Izzi local government Area of Ebonyi State have handed over 58.32 hectares of land to Ebonyi State Government for the establishment of the new state University of ICT, Science and Technology.

This was contained in a letter jointly signed by the stakeholders of the Oferekpe-Agbaja, and presented to Governor David Umahi, when they paid him a visit in his Uburu country home on Monday.

The handing over comes a few days after the bill for the establishment of the University in Izzi local government Area was passed into law by the State House of Assembly and subsequently passed into law by the governor on December 23.

To further strengthen the Ebonyi State educational sector, empowerment, employment, and the overall development of the state, the governor conceived the Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science, and Technology.

The letter read in part: ““Following these magnificent strides by your Government and uncommon love for our people, we the stakeholders and the entire people of Offerekpe Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area of Eboni State, wish to officially hand over to Ebonyi State Government, a 58.32 hectares of land for the siting of the above-mentioned university.

“It is our firm resolution that in all your policies and plans for Ebonyi State, we will always come first in obeying your directives, in the promise that this giant institution to be built in our village will be taken good care of, in all ramifications.

“Your Excellency, as we thank you immensely for this show of love, please accept our warmest regards and assured commitment to your government.”

Receiving the stakeholders, the Governor commended the Izzi clan for the donation to the state government and assured them of his commitment to ensure that the university is deployed in his administration.

