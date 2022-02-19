Communal crisis: Tsaragi community seeks Kwara governor intervention

Residents of Tsaragi community in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State government have appealed to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to wade into brewing communal crisis in the area.

In a statement by the youth of the area, the people accused the leadership of the community of high-handedness and marginalisation, calling on the state governor to intervene to avoid a needless crisis.

In the statement signed by one of the youth leaders in the area, Prince Mohammed Mohammed, the people said that the crisis began following the decision of the Emir of Tsaragi, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi, to demolish some buildings in the town to extend the construction of the town’s new central mosque.

The people also said that the traditional leader planned to build a wall fence against the wish of residents in some three compounds in the town for the same construction.

The three compounds said to be affected are Manmaliki, Emigbazi and Emidjanzi, adding that they would be fenced off if the Emir’s plan was allowed to be carried out.

The people, who said that the development had created tension among residents in the community, added that the Emir had vowed to go ahead with the construction while the people had also opposed it.

“We are appealing to the Kwara State government to intervene and stop the Emir from going ahead with his planned anti-people action in order to avert the imminent bloody crisis in the town.

“How can someone think he can turn himself into a government while he personally supervised the demolition of three houses at Bacita junction with his usual claim that he owns the land in Tsaragi Emirate. The tension which started mounting since Tuesday may result into a bloody clash any moment. That’s why we are calling for the government intervention.”

Also speaking, a source in the palace said that the Emir had persuaded the youth to see reasons by sending the Chief Imam and the traditional chiefs to their leaders.

The source also said that the development is receiving deserved attention.