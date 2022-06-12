Communal clashes: Kogi govt detains two first class traditional rulers

Following the communal clashes between Bassa Komu and the Ebira Mozum in Bassa local government council of Kogi State, two traditional rulers have been detained by the state government.

The state government decided to clamp down on them for their suspected roles and inability to checkmate the communal crises in their communities.

The two first class traditional rulers are the Ohiegba of Mozum, Khalid Bukar Ali and the Aguma of Bassa kingdom, William Keke.

They were arrested over the festering internecine crisis in the local government.

Governor Yahaya Bello also placed the Divisional Security Officer (DSO) of the Local Government and some government appointees under security watch for their roles in the violence that has claimed many lives and properties.

Chief Press Secretary to Kogi Governor, Galaticus Onogwu in a press statement in Lokoja over the weekend confirmed the arrest of the traditional rulers.





He noted that the resurgence of the recent crisis in the area occurred as a result of an alleged murder of a Bassa Komu palm wine tapper.

It was revealed that the palm wine tapper, Mr David Daku at Uga Cheure was killed in his farm near Oguma.

According to the locals, the killing of Mr Daku enraged the Bassa Kwomu who alleged that the Igburra Mozum people would have been behind his death.

However, while security agents were still investigating the matter, another Bassa Komu man was said to have been killed same day at Koromu near Udogbo.

On Thursday June 2, 2022, another two Bassa Kwomu people were reportedly killed at Sheria farm and Korumu village.

According to the villagers, the deaths sparked hostilities in Udogbo and Mozum towns during which many have been killed and properties worth millions destroyed.

Meanwhile, the spate of crises angered Governor Yahaya Bello who has since 2018 vowed to deal ruthlessly with any traditional ruler in Bassa whose community start-up any crisis.

The Governor consequently ordered for the arrest of the traditional rulers.

So far, concerted efforts to release the traditional rulers proved abortive.

The state government is said to be determined on bringing every suspect to justice and restoring lasting peace in the troubled Bassaland.

