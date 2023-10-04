Osun State government on Wednesday reviewed the hours of curfew placed on both warring communities of Ifon and Orolu in the Irepodun and Orolu local government areas of the state, from the initial 8 pm. to 6am daily to the hours of 6pm every night, and 6am in the morning to maintain law and order in the affected communities.

The state commissioner for Information And Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi made this known in a statement in Osogbo.

He said the decision was taken to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

The commissioner however affirmed that, “anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately.”

According to him, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that the Curfew placed on Orolu and Irepodun local governments continues.

“The Curfew time has now changed to the hours of 6pm every night, and 6am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is to be restricted during the curfew till further notice.

“Regarding the curfew put in place because of the communal clash between Ilobu and Ifon communities, the Osun state government has directed that the curfew continues in order to maintain law and order in the affected communities.”

“Governor Ademola Adeleke reiterates the need for peace between these two local governments, and asked that the ethos of Peace, Love and Unity which the state is known for, be imbibed, he concluded.

