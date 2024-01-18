Over 70 houses have been set ablaze, and one person was killed during a communal clash between the Oturpo-Ojile and Ochi-Ibadan communities in the Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the crisis started when some villagers in Ochi-Ibadan allegedly killed a man from Oturpo-Ojile who, it was gathered, was returning from Lagos to his village, Oturpo-Ojile.

Aggrieved by the death of their son, some youths from Oturpo-Ojile, in a reprisal attack, went straight to

Ochi-Ibadan and allegedly burned down over 70 houses.

The member representing Ankpa I state constituency, Hon. Akus Lawal, confirmed the incident on the floor of the Kogi State House of Assembly during plenary on Thursday.

He said, “The sad incident occurred on January 14, 2024. The communal clash between two communities is very worrisome and should not repeat itself.

We were informed of the death of one man from Oturpo-Ojile while returning from a journey that led to a reprisal attack by his people in Ochi-Ibadan village, whom they accused of having caused the death of their son. Over 70 houses and many properties in Ochi-Ibadan were burned down.

“We must commend the Commissioner of Police who went to this community for an on-the-spot assessment and the Kogi State Government under Alhaji Yahaya Bello for the quick response. We are praying that such communal clashes will not happen in our land again.”.

He, however, appealed to the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency to immediately provide relief materials for all the affected victims of the communal clash.

