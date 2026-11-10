9 common childhood experiences that can cause psychological trauma

Childhood is an important stage of emotional, social and psychological development. During this period, children depend on parents, caregivers and other trusted adults for protection, stability and emotional support.

However, certain experiences can disrupt their sense of safety and affect how they understand themselves and relate to others.

Childhood psychological trauma can develop following experiences that overwhelm a child’s ability to cope, particularly when they involve repeated fear, neglect, violence, rejection or loss.

While not every difficult childhood experience results in lasting trauma, prolonged or severe stress can affect a child’s emotional development, behaviour and mental well-being.

The effects may become noticeable through changes in mood, sleep, school performance, relationships and behaviour.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights nine childhood experiences that can contribute to psychological trauma and explains some of their possible effects.

Physical and emotional abuse

Child abuse can cause significant physical and psychological harm. It may involve hitting, beating, threats, intimidation, humiliation, rejection or other forms of harmful treatment.

Physical abuse can leave a child frightened of the person responsible for their care. Emotional abuse, including repeated insults, threats, humiliation and degrading comments, can also damage a child’s sense of worth and security.

Children who experience abuse may develop anxiety, depression, shame, aggression, difficulties trusting others or symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress.

Suspected child abuse requires prompt safeguarding action. The priority should be to protect the child from further harm and involve appropriate child-protection and healthcare professionals.

Bullying and repeated humiliation

Bullying can affect a child’s emotional well-being, particularly when it happens repeatedly and the child feels unable to stop it or get help. It may involve physical attacks, insults, threats, social exclusion, intimidation or cyberbullying. Being repeatedly mocked, humiliated or targeted by peers can make a child feel unsafe and isolated.

The experience may contribute to low self-esteem, anxiety, depression, social withdrawal and fear of attending school. Some children may also experience changes in academic performance or lose interest in activities they previously enjoyed. Parents and teachers should take reports of bullying seriously and provide a safe environment where children can speak openly without fear of blame or further humiliation.

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Emotional neglect

Children need more than food, clothing and shelter. They also need affection, attention, reassurance and emotional support from the adults responsible for their care. Emotional neglect occurs when a child’s emotional needs are repeatedly overlooked or dismissed.

For instance, a child who is constantly ignored when distressed, discouraged from expressing feelings or made to feel that their emotions do not matter may struggle to develop a sense of emotional security. Over time, this experience can affect self-esteem, trust and the ability to form healthy relationships. Some children may find it difficult to express their feelings or seek help when they need it.

Witnessing domestic violence and frequent conflict

Children do not have to be directly attacked to be affected by violence or hostility at home. Repeatedly witnessing physical abuse, threats, intimidation or intense arguments between parents and other household members can be deeply distressing. Living in an environment where conflict is unpredictable may cause children to remain constantly alert to possible danger.

Some may become withdrawn, fearful or unusually sensitive to raised voices. Others may display aggression, struggle to concentrate or develop difficulties sleeping.

Exposure to domestic violence can affect a child’s understanding of safety and relationships. Protecting children from violence and providing a stable environment are important steps towards supporting their recovery.

Death of a loved one

Losing someone close can be one of the most painful experiences a child encounters. The death of a parent, sibling, grandparent or primary caregiver may disrupt the child’s sense of security and familiarity. Children experience grief differently depending on their age, understanding of death and relationship with the person who died.

Some may become withdrawn, while others may express their distress through anger, clinginess or changes in behaviour.

Sleep difficulties, sadness, separation anxiety and reduced interest in activities may also occur. Children should be given age-appropriate explanations and opportunities to express their feelings. Consistent support from trusted adults can help them process grief and adjust to life after the loss.

Divorce

The separation or absence of a parent can be emotionally difficult for a child, particularly when it happens suddenly or involves significant changes to their home environment. Divorce, prolonged separation, abandonment or the loss of regular contact with a parent may leave some children feeling confused, rejected or insecure.

The impact often depends on how the separation is handled. Frequent arguments, hostility between parents, disrupted routines and uncertainty about the future can increase a child’s distress. Some children may develop anxiety, sadness, anger or fears that other important people in their lives will also leave them. However, supportive parenting and a stable home environment can help reduce the emotional effects of separation.

Unstable or unpredictable caregiving

Children need consistent care to develop a sense of trust and security. Frequent changes in caregivers, repeated abandonment, unstable living arrangements or unpredictable treatment can interfere with this process. For example, a child who repeatedly moves between caregivers or experiences inconsistent attention and protection may struggle to know whom to trust.

This instability may contribute to separation anxiety, emotional difficulties, fear of rejection and challenges forming secure relationships.

Stable routines, dependable adults and responsive caregiving can help children gradually rebuild trust and develop a stronger sense of safety.

Parental addiction or serious illness

Growing up with a parent who has a substance-use problem or serious physical or mental illness can create an uncertain home environment. A child may become worried about the parent’s health, behaviour or ability to provide care.

In some households, children may also take on responsibilities beyond their age, such as caring for younger siblings or looking after an unwell parent.

The uncertainty can contribute to anxiety, guilt, emotional insecurity and feelings of helplessness. Some children may also hide their difficulties because they fear embarrassing their family or making the situation worse. Children in these circumstances need reassurance, dependable caregiving and appropriate support from trusted adults.

Serious illness, painful medical procedures or hospitalisation

Experiencing a life-threatening illness, prolonged hospital admission, intensive care or painful medical procedures can be frightening for a child. The unfamiliar hospital environment, separation from family members, physical discomfort and uncertainty about recovery may contribute to emotional distress.

Some children may develop fear of medical facilities, nightmares, anxiety about future procedures or avoidance of healthcare appointments. Parents and healthcare professionals can help by explaining procedures in language the child understands, allowing appropriate family involvement and providing emotional support throughout treatment.