8 common causes of night sweats you should know

Waking up in the middle of the night with your clothes or bedsheets soaked in sweat can be uncomfortable and worrying, especially when the room is not particularly hot. While sweating is the body’s natural way of regulating temperature, repeated episodes during sleep may sometimes indicate an underlying health problem.

Night sweats refer to excessive sweating during sleep that is not simply caused by a warm room, heavy bedding or thick nightwear. They can range from mild sweating to episodes that leave clothes and bedsheets completely wet.

Although night sweats are often linked to infections, hormonal changes and certain medications, they do not always indicate a serious illness. However, persistent or unexplained episodes deserve medical attention.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights eight common causes of night sweats and when to seek medical advice.

Menopause

Menopause is one of the common causes of night sweats in women, particularly those approaching or experiencing this stage of life.

During menopause, changes in oestrogen levels can affect the part of the brain responsible for regulating body temperature.

This may cause sudden feelings of heat, known as hot flushes, which can occur during the day or at night. Women experiencing menopause-related night sweats may also notice irregular menstrual periods, sleep disturbances, mood changes and vaginal dryness. These symptoms can vary from one person to another. Anyone experiencing severe or unusual symptoms should speak with a healthcare professional.

Infections

Certain infections can cause night sweats as the body responds to invading microorganisms.

Tuberculosis (TB), for example, is associated with night sweats, particularly when accompanied by a persistent cough, fever, weight loss and fatigue.

Other infections, including some bacterial and viral illnesses, can also cause excessive sweating, especially when they produce fever.

Night sweats alone cannot confirm an infection. However, repeated sweating alongside fever, unexplained weight loss or a prolonged cough should be investigated by a healthcare professional.

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Low Blood Sugar

Low blood sugar, medically known as hypoglycaemia, can cause sweating during sleep. This is particularly relevant to people with diabetes who use insulin or certain blood glucose-lowering medicines. Blood sugar levels may fall during the night, triggering the release of stress hormones that cause sweating.

Other symptoms may include nightmares, disturbed sleep, shakiness, hunger, a fast heartbeat and confusion. People with diabetes who regularly wake up sweating should discuss the episodes with their healthcare provider. They may need to review their medication, meal patterns or blood glucose monitoring routine. Severe hypoglycaemia can cause seizures or unconsciousness and requires urgent medical attention.

Anxiety and Stress

Emotional stress and anxiety can sometimes contribute to night sweats. When a person experiences anxiety, the body activates its fight-or-flight response. This releases stress hormones, including adrenaline, which can increase heart rate, breathing and sweating

People experiencing persistent anxiety may also have difficulty sleeping, racing thoughts, restlessness and episodes of a pounding heartbeat. Although occasional stress-related sweating is not necessarily a cause for concern, frequent night sweats accompanied by ongoing anxiety or sleep problems may require professional assessment.

Certain medications

Some medicines can cause excessive sweating as a side effect, including sweating during sleep.

Antidepressants are among the medicines commonly associated with increased sweating. Other possible causes include some pain relievers, hormone-related medicines, steroids and medicines used to manage diabetes.

The likelihood of experiencing this side effect varies depending on the medicine, dose and individual response. Anyone who notices night sweats after starting a new medicine or changing a dose should speak with a healthcare professional. Medicines should not be stopped or adjusted without appropriate medical advice.

Thyroid Problems

An overactive thyroid, medically known as hyperthyroidism, can cause excessive sweating, including at night. The thyroid gland produces hormones that help regulate the body’s metabolism. When it produces too much thyroid hormone, several body processes become faster, which can increase heat production and sweating.

Other symptoms may include unexplained weight loss, a rapid heartbeat, hand tremors, increased appetite, irritability and difficulty sleeping. People experiencing these symptoms alongside persistent night sweats should seek medical assessment. A blood test can help determine whether the thyroid gland is functioning normally.

Obstructive Sleep Apnoea

Obstructive sleep apnoea is a sleep disorder in which the upper airway repeatedly becomes blocked during sleep, causing temporary interruptions in breathing. These interruptions can trigger brief awakenings and activate the body’s stress response. Some people with the condition experience excessive sweating at night.

Other warning signs include loud snoring, gasping or choking during sleep, morning headaches, daytime sleepiness and difficulty concentrating. Night sweats alone do not establish that someone has sleep apnoea. However, repeated episodes alongside loud snoring and breathing interruptions should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

Certain Cancers

Although less common, night sweats can sometimes occur in people with certain cancers, particularly lymphomas. Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which forms part of the body’s immune system. Some people with lymphoma experience drenching night sweats, unexplained fever and weight loss.

These symptoms are sometimes referred to as B symptoms in the assessment of lymphoma.

However, night sweats are much more commonly associated with other conditions. Experiencing them does not mean a person has cancer. Persistent, unexplained sweating, especially when accompanied by swollen lymph nodes, unexplained weight loss or recurrent fever, should be medically evaluated.