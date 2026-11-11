8 common causes of mouth ulcers you should know

Mouth ulcers are painful sores that develop inside the mouth, including on the tongue, inner cheeks, lips, gums and roof of the mouth. They may appear as small, round or oval lesions with a white or yellowish centre and a red border.

Although most mouth ulcers are harmless and heal without specific treatment, they can make everyday activities such as eating, drinking and speaking uncomfortable. Some may also recur, making it difficult for affected individuals to enjoy certain foods or maintain proper oral hygiene.

Mouth ulcers can develop for several reasons, including accidental injuries, nutritional deficiencies, infections and certain underlying medical conditions. Identifying the possible cause can help determine the appropriate treatment and prevent repeated episodes.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights eight common causes of mouth ulcers and when medical attention may be necessary.

Accidental injuries to the mouth

One of the common causes of mouth ulcers is physical injury to the delicate tissues inside the mouth. Accidentally biting the tongue or inner cheek, brushing too aggressively, eating hard or sharp foods and injuries from dental appliances can damage the oral lining.

The affected area may develop into a painful sore, particularly when exposed to spicy, acidic or salty foods. Most minor injury-related ulcers heal once the damaged tissue is allowed to recover. Using a soft-bristled toothbrush and avoiding foods that irritate the affected area prevent further discomfort.

Nutritional deficiencies

The body requires certain vitamins and minerals to maintain healthy tissues and support normal cell development. A deficiency in some of these nutrients may contribute to recurrent mouth ulcers.

Low levels of vitamin B12, iron, folate and zinc have been associated with mouth ulcers. These deficiencies may interfere with the normal maintenance and repair of the oral lining.

People with nutritional deficiencies may also experience other symptoms, depending on the nutrient involved. For example, iron deficiency may cause tiredness and weakness, while vitamin B12 deficiency can affect the nerves.

People who experience frequent mouth ulcers should consider medical assessment rather than taking supplements without knowing whether a deficiency exists.

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Stress and hormonal changes

Emotional stress and physical exhaustion may contribute to the development of recurrent mouth ulcers in some people. Stress can influence immune function and other processes involved in inflammation and tissue repair. Some individuals notice that ulcers develop during periods of intense pressure, inadequate sleep or emotional distress.

Hormonal changes may also be associated with recurrent ulcers, particularly among some women who experience flare-ups around their menstrual periods. However, stress and hormonal changes are not established explanations for every mouth ulcer. Other possible causes should be considered when sores occur frequently.

Viral infections

Certain viral infections can cause painful sores in or around the mouth. Herpes simplex virus is a common example. It can cause oral herpes, which often appears as clusters of small, fluid-filled blisters around the lips or mouth. These blisters may break and form painful sores.

Another viral infection, hand, foot and mouth disease, can cause painful mouth sores alongside a rash or blisters on the hands and feet. It commonly affects children but can also occur in adults. The appearance and location of the sores can help distinguish viral infections from ordinary canker sores. Medical assessment may be necessary, particularly when symptoms are severe or accompanied by fever.

Food sensitivities and irritation

Certain foods and ingredients may trigger or worsen mouth ulcers in susceptible individuals.

Acidic foods such as citrus fruits, tomatoes and pineapple can irritate existing sores. Spicy foods may also increase discomfort, while some people report recurrent ulcers after consuming particular foods.

In addition, some oral care products containing sodium lauryl sulphate, a foaming ingredient found in certain toothpastes, may aggravate ulcers in some individuals. Avoiding foods or products that repeatedly trigger symptoms may help. However, unnecessary food restrictions should be avoided, particularly when they could affect nutritional intake.

Underlying digestive and immune-related conditions

Recurring mouth ulcers may sometimes be associated with conditions that affect the digestive system or immune function.

Coeliac disease, an autoimmune condition triggered by gluten, can interfere with nutrient absorption and may be associated with recurrent oral ulcers.

Inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis can also cause oral changes in some people. Other immune-related conditions, including Behçet’s disease, may cause repeated mouth ulcers alongside symptoms affecting other parts of the body.

People who experience frequent ulcers together with persistent diarrhoea, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, genital ulcers or eye inflammation should seek medical assessment.

Certain medicines

Some medicines may cause mouth ulcers as an adverse effect or contribute to irritation of the oral lining. Examples include certain non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, some medicines used in cancer treatment and other drugs that can affect the immune system or rapidly dividing cells.

Chemotherapy and some other cancer treatments may cause oral mucositis, which involves inflammation and painful sores in the mouth. Anyone who develops mouth ulcers after starting a new medicine should discuss the symptoms with a healthcare professional. Prescribed treatment should not be stopped without medical advice.

Bacterial infections and other oral conditions

Some bacterial infections and inflammatory conditions affecting the mouth can cause sores or lesions that resemble ulcers. For example, certain gum and dental infections may produce painful areas, swelling and tissue damage. Poor oral hygiene can also contribute to conditions that cause discomfort and inflammation.

However, not every sore in the mouth is an infection. Persistent or unusual lesions may require examination to identify the actual cause. An ulcer that does not heal within two to three weeks, particularly one that becomes larger, bleeds or develops a hard edge, should be assessed by a dentist or doctor to rule out more serious conditions, including oral cancer.