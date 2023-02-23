Segun Kasali – Lagos

Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) has urged eligible Nigerians to participate fully in the voting exercise in a peaceful and orderly manner.

At a briefing yesterday in Lagos, The Convener, Nelson Ekujumi said Nigerians should vote for candidates of their choice to consolidate democracy for the continued progress and prosperity of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Ekujimi explained that their appeal to Nigerians is predicated on the organisation’s responsibility as societal watchdogs and democrats desirous of deepening democracy through advocacy for the active participation of citizens in the electoral process.

He expressed dissatisfaction towards the excruciating pains and discomfort occasioned by the implementation of the Naira redesign policy, but call on Nigerians not to despair or be weary but to remain calm and peaceful with abiding faith in democracy.

The Convener urged Nigerians to continue to persevere and not pander to the antics of undemocratic elements whose motive is to take advantage of the prevailing situation to lure citizens to violence which could truncate the democratic process.

“As Nigerians and the global community await the conduct and outcomes of the 2023 Presidential/National Assembly and Governorship/State Houses of Assembly Elections scheduled for Saturday 25th of February 2023 and Saturday 11th March 2023 respectively, the aforementioned civil society organizations urge eligible Nigerians to participate fully in the exercise in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“We urge Nigerians to vote for candidates of their choice to consolidate democracy for the continued progress and prosperity of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“Our appeal to Nigerians is predicated on our responsibility as societal watchdogs and democrats desirous of deepening democracy through advocacy for the active participation of citizens in the electoral process.

“We are not unaware of the excruciating pains and discomfort occasioned by the implementation of the Naira redesign policy, but call on Nigerians not to despair or be weary but to remain calm and peaceful with abiding faith in democracy. We encourage Nigerians to be hopeful that there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to persevere and not pander to the antics of undemocratic elements whose motive is to take advantage of the prevailing situation to lure citizens to violence which could truncate the democratic process. We earnestly admonish Nigerians to be committed to sustaining the momentum of democratic participation for the collective good of the society; no matter the provocation.” He said.