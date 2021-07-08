Committee solicits support of traditional leaders for victims of gender-based violence

The Niger state Management Committee on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), has solicited the support of traditional leaders for victims of Gender-Based violence in the state.

Chairperson of the Committee, and Wife of the State Governor, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello, made the call on Thursday when members of the committee paid an advocacy visit to the Emir of Minna, Dr Umaru Farouk Bahago.

It would be recalled that the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello had in February this year, inaugurated 20-member management committee with a view to curbing the menace of Gender-Based Violence in the state, mostly among women.

The Wife of the Governor however explained explained , that the committee was to help address increased cases of Gender-Based Violence among females and males, adding that the world recorded high cases of GBV as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

She said the committee was to help prevent, reduce and ensure that perpetrators of this violence were not protected by communities, but were arrested and punished for their crimes.

“We have identified secrecy, stigmatisation as a result of why victims of the Violence (GBV) don’t come out to speak out, out of fear of being stigmatized by people in their communities.

“We need your support to show example that victims of GBV should not be stigmatised, rather they should be supported to speak up,” she said.

The Chairperson, however, appealed to the traditional leaders to help sensitise their subjects on the need to reduce cases of GBV.

Responding, the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago pledged the Emirate’s support to the committee, just as he called for a law that would deal with perpetrators of GBV.

He said that some culprits of GBV after confessing to committing the crime were still left unpublished by court, adding that some of them go to the extent of threatening the victims.

The Emir thereby gave an assurance that the emirate would conduct house to house sensitisation on the need for victims of GBV to speak up.

Meanwhile, a member of the Committee, Mrs Lois Ndagi, while reading the mandate of the committee, disclosed that’s out 133 rape cases that were reported with only 8 accused persons convicted out of 77 prosecutions, while 60 cases were treated.

