Committee recommends dismissal of three court officials over suit against Sen. Ubah 

The Committee set up by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to investigate the case of forgery and fraud perpetrated by Dr Obinna Uzor in his bid to unseat Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has recommended the dismissal of three court officials while others were recommended for demotion for their various roles in the alleged forgery of court documents.

Obinna Uzor was alleged to have used fake and forged documents and in connivance with the Court officials tried to unseat Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

A certified true copy of the Committee’s report dated June 1, 2020, established that the Court officials connived with Uzor and his lawyers to perpetrate fraud and forgery of documents of the Court.

According to the Committee’s report signed by its Chairman, Madugu Mohammed Alhaji and Secretary Aminu Nash Audu, “The Committee, after investigation and careful study of evidence adduced and all the exhibits tendered discovered that the entire suit contracted in CV/3044/18 was a fraud and does not exist in the record of the FCT High Court.

“The purported suit was not assigned by the Chief Judge and not found on any court register except the mutilated register in the processing unit. The Chief Judge’s signature was forged and dates on the receipt of payment, processes were all altered to October 2018 to make the purported suit filed on September 25th 2029 look like a pre-election matter”.

The Committee discovered that out of the six receipts cross-checked by the Head of Revenue, four of them were not allocated to the FCT High Court.

The Committee further discovered that Kingsley Okoroh Ebibrah a Registrar who was part of the alteration to the date was found guilty of gross misconduct which is inimical to the service was recommended for dismissal from the service of the FCT High Court.

Micheal Enuenwosu an Assistant Executive Officer was found guilty of gross misconduct and was recommended for dismissal from service, while Maku Felix, a Senior Executive Officer was also found guilty of gross misconduct and recommended for dismissal from service and Ibrahim Yau, an Assistant Chief on Grade Level 14 was demoted and relieved of his appointment as Commissioner Of oaths.

Abiodun Kolawole, a Chief Clerical officer was also recommended for demotion in rank, Iraq Umar a Principal Registrar 11 was also recommended for demotion in rank, While Shaibu Alhassan an Appeal Unit Staff was exonerated of all the charges against him.

Senator Ubah had, through his Counsel, Chukwuemeka Nwuigwe petitioned the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court and alleged that the staff altered, mutilated and backdated processes of an unassigned suit to cause damage to him.

He said, due to the manipulation by the officials of the court, gross and unprecedented injustice has been done to him as he could not defend himself as he was not part of the proceedings.

It will be recalled that the Court Of Appeal and the Supreme Court have dismissed Obinna Uzor’s appeals for lack of territorial jurisdiction.

