A 14-member Plateau State Advisory Committee on State Police has recommended 5,000 to 7,000 personnel for the proposed state police to effectively combat the state’s growing insecurity.

Chairman of the committee, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Habila Joshak disclosed this on Tuesday, while presenting the committee’s interim report to the state government.

He said the committee had proposed an implementation roadmap for recruiting 5,000 to 7,000 personnel, with pilot deployments in flashpoint areas before statewide coverage.

According to him, the planned recruitment and phased deployment are part of a strategy to ensure that the service is properly structured and positioned to respond to security challenges throughout the state.

“Consultations with stakeholders in the Northern and Central zones revealed overwhelming support for the establishment of state police, provided adequate safeguards are in place to prevent political intimidation, ethnic and religious bias, and human rights violations,” he declared.

The retired deputy IGP also stated that the Committee recommended seven major pillars: a legal framework, zonal and divisional command structures, 24-hour operations, an independent Police Service Commission with a civilian majority, inter-agency collaboration, and phased implementation.