Committee of vice-chancellors gets new chairman

By Clement Idoko-Abuja

THE Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities (CVCNU) has  elected the Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin, Professor Lilian Salami, as its chairman.

The Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, was also elected as the alternate chairman.

Secretary-General of CVCNU, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the election was held  on Wednesday in a virtual/physical meeting at its secretariat in Abuja,

Until her election, Professor Salami’s was the alternate chairman to Professor Sulyman Abdulkareem who will be completing his tenure as the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin on October 15.

By her election, she becomes the second female vice-chancellor to head the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities.

“The secretariat wishes the two members of the Executive Board of the committee success as they take over the mantle of leadership,” the statement said.

