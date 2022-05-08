Committee describes PDP ward congress in Ebonyi as peaceful

The Ebonyi State Ward Congress Electoral Committee for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Saturday exercise in the state as peaceful, credible and acceptable.

According to the committee, the manner in which the election was conducted across the 171 wards in the state remains the best step at ensuring transparency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Secretary of the 3-man panel for the congress, Alphonsus Alubo, SAN, who spoke with journalists on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the conduct was credible and acceptable.

“The 13 team leaders of the 13 local government areas of the state have done a good job. The results have been put together, the next is to take it to Abuja. So, from what we have witnessed, the whole process was okay,” Alubo stated.

Also speaking, Mr Silas Onu, PDP Chairman in Ebonyi hailed the conduct of the congress and added that it was a good outing for the party ahead of 2023.

Onu charged politicians to steer clear of hiring thugs in order to win in an election, stating that the act of thuggery is archaic to the development of democracy and the political system.





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He noted that his party was ready to win in the forthcoming election and would not be distracted by any hoodlums at the state and federal levels.

“I am glad over the conduct, it was peaceful. Though some elements tried to create a state of crisis during the exercise, all those things were put in control.

“So, the exercise was peaceful, no rancour and quarrel. Every crisis was staged. Our party is on the move.

“We will not be distracted by hoodlums and selfish politicians. Ebonyi PDP is bigger than individual ambition. Our party will continue to be stronger and would definitely win come 2023.

“The party is bigger than me because it is not really about me but for the interest of Ebonyi people and nation at large; we will continue to promote and protect it.

“Violence does not bring good results but destroys. If you employ violence, the outcome will be cancellation,” the chairman stated.