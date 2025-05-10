Commissioners laud APC governors’ commitment to party’s youth policy

Nigerian Youth Commissioners’ Forum (NYCF) has lauded the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) for its steadfast commitment to forge a uniform youth development template that will align state policies in All Progressives Congress-controlled states with the manifesto of the party.

The 22 APC Governors, through the PGF’s Director General, Folorunso Aluko, expressed readiness to align their state policies with the manifesto of the party at a two-day agenda-setting programme organised by PGF in Abuja last week.

The Chairman of the NYCF and Ekiti State Commissioner for Youth Development, Gold Adesola Adedayo, gave the commendation in a statement released in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

Adedayo said the alignment, when fully adopted, will ensure the embrace and replication of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Youth Agenda in APC-controlled states.

He said this novelty will also engender uniformity in the youth development agenda being pursued by APC governors.

“President Tinubu campaign on a mantra of renewed Hope youth agenda and APC governors replicating same in their states will ensure uniformity and this will fasttrack aggressive harnessing of the youth potentials across 22 states being controlled by APC,” he said.

The youth commissioners, who also visited the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, after the strategic agenda-setting engagement, said the forum is ready to collaborate with the federal government to bolster the youth’s relevance in business, governance, and politics of the country.

Adedayo, during the interface, expressed appreciation to the Minister for his progressive and inclusive policies targeted at empowering Nigerian youth across the country.

The NYCF Chairman saluted the Minister for his visionary leadership, consistent advocacy, and innovative policy initiatives that continue to shape the future of Nigeria’s young population.

He reaffirmed the Forum’s readiness to partner with the Federal Ministry to ensure effective implementation of youth-focused policies like job creation, digital innovation, youth entrepreneurship, mental health support, and national volunteer initiatives.

He said, ” To achieve all these, we are eager to align state-level policies with national frameworks for maximum impact.”

The Minister of Youth, Ayodele Olawande, expressed gratitude for the visit and lauded the commissioners for their dedication to the youth development agenda.

He emphasised the importance of synergy among all levels of government in creating sustainable opportunities for young Nigerians.

He added that President Tinubu is committed to bringing a paradigm shift in youth development policy that can create better opportunities for the young population in all spheres.

