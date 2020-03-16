Commissioner, Yagba West LG boss condole Bello over mother’s death

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo and newly appointed Senior Special Assistant to the governor in charge of Yagba West Local Council, Joseph Oshaloto, have commiserated with Governor Yahaya Bello over the death of his mother, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello.

The Kogi State governor’s mother, aged 101, has since been buried at her residence in the Nagazi Area of Okene, Kogi State, Nigerian Tribune gathered.

In his condolence message to the governor and his family, Fanwo described the late Hajia Bello as “a mother with rare and impeccable qualities,” adding that the people of the state would miss her greatly, especially for her support towards the uplift of the state.

“I had a few encounters with mama. She was a different mother. Deep in knowledge, uncompromisingly disciplined and always pushing his children to be societal examples of humanity and excellence. She will be sorely missed by us all. She was our mother and a great personality who saw all is her own,” he said.

Fanwo also noted that she has left a big vacuum in the Bello family, just as he stated that it was indeed a tough time for Governor Bello and his siblings who enjoyed a great motherly chemistry with their late mother. He prayed that God should give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Speaking on behalf of his family, government and the people of Yagba West Local Government area of Kogi State, Oshaloto expressed his sympathies with Governor Bello, describing the late matriarch as a ‘precious mother and a virtuous woman’.

“We share in your grief as you mourn the loss of your beloved mother, especially at this time when her wise counsel would have been of immense benefit to the government and the state. Your Excellency, we give God the glory for you, an offspring of Mama, who has been a blessing to the people of Kogi State. Your indelible footprints in the positive repositioning of our dear State, is an eloquent testament to the legacies that Mama has left behind,” he added.