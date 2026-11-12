Commissioner tasks Sokoto principals to drive change in education

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Sokoto State, Professor Ahmad Ladan Ala, has challenged principals across the state to embrace innovation and introduce new strategies capable of transforming teaching and learning in schools.

Professor Ala gave the charge on Monday, during a knowledge sharing visit to GGDSS Yar Akija, Sultan Attahiru Secondary School and GGDSS Yahaya Abdulkarim, Dorowa Road, Low Cost, Sokoto.

The visit featured the inspection of innovative practices, including morning identification card systems to promote students’ punctuality and literacy and numeracy activities during morning assembly and classroom lessons.

At GGDSS Yar Akija, the delegation observed a newly introduced identification card system requiring students to arrive between 7:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., while late arrivals are identified accordingly.

At Sultan Attahiru Secondary School, the team inspected literacy and numeracy activities during morning assembly, alongside the school’s identification card initiative.

The delegation also observed literacy and numeracy lessons for JSS and SS students at GGDSS Yahaya Abdulkarim.

The visiting principals and vice principals expressed admiration for the innovations and engaged their counterparts in discussions on how to replicate the initiatives in their respective schools.

The president of Sokoto State All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Bello Abubakar, who is also principal of Sultan Bello Secondary School, urged fellow principals to adopt the innovations observed or develop similar initiatives to improve school performance.

Professor Ala commended the visiting school administrators for their commitment and urged principals across the state to embrace meaningful innovations, strengthen teaching and learning, and work collectively to move Sokoto’s education sector forward.

The commissioner was accompanied by the permanent secretary, Dr Sanusi Aliyu Binji; executive secretary, Arabic Board, Ahmed Baba Altine; and director of Examination Matters, Abubakar Abdullahi.