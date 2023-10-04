Communities where the Delta-owned technical colleges are located have been advised to assist in monitoring the facilities domiciled in their localities.

The Delta State Commissioner for Technical Education, Hon. Joan Onyemaechi gave the advice when she visited the nine existing technical colleges across various local government areas in the state.

They included Model Technical Colleges in Asaba, Effurun and Obiaruku as well as those in Sapele, Ogor, Ofagbe, Utagba-Ogbe and Agbor.

While interacting with the community leaders at the various schools, the commissioner solicited their support in the area of security, project monitoring and other school welfare services.

“I want to encourage our community leaders, town union presidents and members of the communities, anywhere you find a government project, take ownership of that project.

“This is your school, partner with the principals to know what is going on. We would love you to be the eye of government here,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner further admonished the students on the need to uphold good morals as well as to be punctual, hardworking and to put God first.

Onyemaechi tasked the principals and teachers to be dutiful, dedicated and proactive and to shun all forms of negligence which would not be tolerated.

She revealed that plans were on by the ministry to roll out quiz and craft competitions for all technical schools in state which would advance from local, state and senatorial levels. She further revealed that winners would be awarded scholarships and other prizes.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of award and cash gift to Master Kingsley Onyekachi who emerged the best overall male candidate in the 2023 common entrance into the technical colleges with an aggregate score of 240, while Miss Anayo Mmesoma clinched the award for the female category with an aggregate of 230 both from the Model Technical College, Effurun.