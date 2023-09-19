The newly sworn-in Lagos Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr Bolaji Kayode Robert and the Special Adviser (SA) on Rural Development, Dr Nurudeen Yekini Lanre Agbaje, have reiterated their readiness to ensure that the dividends of democracy extend to all the nooks and crannies of the state in line with the THEMES-Plus Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Robert, who is the immediate past Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Local Government and Community Affairs, and Lanre Agbaje both gave this assurance during their maiden meeting with the Management Staff of the Ministry.

According to the newly sworn-in commissioner, who is also a former Chairman, Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Governor Sanwo-Olu has directed himself and Lanre Agbaje, the SA on Rural Development to hit the ground running to ensure that every part of the state is livable towards making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.

This was just as he noted that the Ministry which is saddled with the responsibilities of initiating, formulating, executing, monitoring, evaluating policies relating to local government administration, community development in all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) as he well as Chieftaincy Affairs including relations with Council of Obas and Chiefs, is a mini-Lagos.

“Mr. Governor has directed us to hit the ground running to ensure that every part of the state is livable, especially as we concentrate efforts towards making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,” the commissioner said.

The SA to the Governor on Rural Development; Dr. Lanre Agbaje, on his part, explained that restoring the Office of Rural Development back to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Rural Development was a pointer to the fact that Mr. Governor was so much interested in development of the grassroots communities across the state.

He, therefore, called on community leaders, Community Development Associations (CDAs) and other stakeholders to key into the programmes of Sanwo-Olu’s administration geared towards the fulfilment of the collective aspiration of Lagosians who seek economically viable communities across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Rural Development, Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa, expressed her readiness and unalloyed support of all the members of staff for the commissioner and the Special Adviser in achieving all the tasks and set goals in line with the mandate of the ministry, for the successful implementation of the THEMES-Plus Agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE