Commissioner resigns after removal of father as Emirate Councillor in Bauchi

By Ishola Michael | Bauchi

24 hours after her father, Alh Muhammadu Bello Kirfi was removed as the Wazirin Bauchi, the Commissioner of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Haj. Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi has resigned from her appointment.

The resignation was contained in a letter to the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir CON, Government House Bauchi through the Secretary to the State Government, Government House, Bauchi dated January 4, 2023.

Titled ‘Letter of Resignation’, she wrote: “Your Excellency, I wish to humbly tender my resignation as a member, Bauchi State Executive Council and Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Bauchi State with immediate effect.”

Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi further wrote, “I wish to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve my State under your Administration.”

