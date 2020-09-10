Commissioner inaugurates Oyo State Youth Advisory Council

The Honourable Commissioner for Youths and Sport in Oyo State, Asiwaju Seun Fakorede has inaugurated a 13 man Oyo State Youth Advisory Council, the membership of council comprises of various youth group leaders across the state, the event took place at the office of the Commissioner on Wednesday 9th September 2020.

During the inauguration, he charged the council members to use their wealth of experience to develop means of actualizing the roadmap for Youths development of Governor Seyi Makinde led administration. The council will play an important role in youths development in Oyo State.

The Honourable Commissioner said the Ministry will roll out a system that will capture both graduate unemployed youths and non-graduate unemployed youths, this will serve as a database for the youths in the state and allows proper planning. The Honourable Commissioner further stated that efforts are ongoing to revive all moribund Youth camps and centres in the state.

The advisory council is to evaluate the performance of a program, review/monitor/assess youths developmental program, serve as an advocate for the youths, provide feedback to the government from the youths, provide technical expertise, provide an independent/unbiased sounding board, and assist staff in determining important youths developmental activities. The council will also help to determine mission and purpose of a program, articulating the goals, means, and primary constituents to be served by a program, ensuring effective planning, monitoring and strengthening of programs and services, ensuring adequate financial resources, and enhancing the Youths ministry’s public standing.

The names of the Oyo State Youths Advisory Council are:

Asiwaju Adekola Adeoye

Mr Adegboyega Stephen

Mr Adeniji Bashorun Saintabey

Alhaji Quadri Ogundele

Dr. Olubukola Olatunji

Comrade Najimdeen Kehinde

Mrs Olubiyi Florence Yetunde

Deacon N.O. Adegbite

Mr. Salaudeen Tajudeen

Mr Michael Ogunsina

Hon. Taiwo Salami (The Organizing Secretary)

Mrs Adebobola Agbeja (The Public Relations Officer)

Mr Oluyinka Tella (Secretary to the Council)

The members of the council appreciated the Honourable Commissioner for the opportunity to serve and promised to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the youths in Oyo State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE