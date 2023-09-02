Kogi local government area All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Support Group has lauded the commitment of their leader and State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Engineer Mohammed Abubakar Bashir Gegu for ways of being there for his people.

The APC women support group made the commendation when they received 500,000 naira from their political leader and Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Engineer Mohammed Abubakar Bashir Gegu.

The 500,000 naira is to be shared with 20,000 naira to 25 women as part of his support to cushion the effect of pain occasion as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

The Commissioner was represented by Comrade Baba Ohi Gegu handover the cash of N500.000 to Hon Angulu Retire, a stakeholder in the area for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

Recall, Engineer Bashir Gegu had pledged to empower 25 women of Irebosere Unit in Koton-Karfe town during his recent visit with 20,000 naira each.

Baba Ohi Gegu said he was in Koton-Karfe town to deliver 500,000 naira pledge their political leader (Bashir Gegu) made to APC Irebosere women support group during his visit to the area.

He urged the women to remain support of Governor Yahaya Bello led administration and the Kogi State APC gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

“What our leader want from you people is simple as ABC, he want you to increase your support to ruling APC, especially as the State is journey to it’s gubernatorial election, you should think APC, work for APC, and vote Ododo in the November 11 election,” he added.

Hon Bashir Gegu is known for his philanthropy activities where he assists youths, women and elderly as part of efforts to reduce pain as a result of the harsh economy in the country.

On his part, Hon Angulu Retire who received the 500,000 naira on behalf of the Koton-karfe APC women support group lauded the leadership of people’s commissioner, describing him as a patriot and great man of Egbira Nation.

Hon Retired said the women of Kogi LG will replicate this act of kindness shown by Engineer Mohammed Abubakar Bashir Gegu, saying he is not being generous because of the power he possesses, but because of his ability to empower and touch lives of others positively.





Hon Retire says: “I wish on behalf of irebosre unit appreciate the people’s commissioner for this wonderful empowerment programmes.”

Hon Angulu Retire assured the beneficiary and others that they should remain committed that more are still coming.

Also speaking, some beneficiaries who could not hide their joys and feeling commended the efforts of the people’s commissioner for his doggedness and zeal in touching their lives, especially at the grassroot level.

They all promised to always stand by him and vote Ododo and defeat his closest rival with a wide margin.

The track record of success achieved by Kogi State APC will be a good score card to return the party to power.

