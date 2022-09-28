Commission donates sports equipment to Church in Edo

The desire and determination of Rev Father Anthony Osawe of St. Michael Catholic Church, Evboesi Parish to promote sporting activities in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, on Wednesday received a boost as the state Sports Commission donated some sports equipment to the parish as part of its contribution towards the realisation of the set goal of the parish.

Presenting the equipment, the chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli said the commission was pleased to support the good steps taken by the clergyman in promoting sporting activities alongside the work of the ministry in his host community.

The items donated to Fr. Osawe included eight footballs, Five volleyballs, one table Tennis board and a dozen of tennis balls with Rackets.

Receiving the items, Rev.Fr Osawe, expressed his parish appreciation to Commission for the gesture.

“We requested the sports equipment from the Edo State government through the Sports Commission, and I am happy to receive them now from the Edo Sports Commission.

“We want to see how we can enhance sporting activities in Eboesi. We saw the need to enhance sporting activities in our community to help engage the youths meaningfully and as well promote evangelism in the area.

“We believe that sports are a veritable tool to use in bringing the youth together and engage them positively.

“We thank the state government for this gesture,” Father Osawe said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Another Trouble In APC’s House

The disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the composition of its Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) is a climax of the seething anger among members of the various power blocs and other tendencies within the party.….

2023 Presidential Election: Do Polls Really Matter?

Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, polls are already being conducted predicting the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election. WALE AKINSELURE, in this write-up, looks at the extent to which polls determine electoral outcomes……

Nigerian Troops Decimating Terrorists, Bandits ― Minister





The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria is witnessing a progressive decimation of terrorists and insurgents in order to secure the country……

EDITORIAL: The Crime Of Passion In Kano

Commission donates sports equipment to Church in Edo