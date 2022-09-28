Commission donates sports equipment to Church in Edo

Latest News
By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
Commission donates sports equipment, Ulegun Community Demolition: Developer cries out for justice, Edo CSO protests against cultism, demands end to killings, mummified my mother's corpse, Suspected ritual killers,Edo community cries, Medical doctor arrested in Edo, Footballers protest sudden death, killed over trailer parking fees, Protesters barricade Benin-Lagos road over herdsmen attacks, Four killed as soldiers take over Edo community, Father remanded for defiling 15-month old child, Edo Police kill prison escapee turned armed robber, recover arms, Suspected armed robbers attack banks in Uromi, 24-hour after parade, airport project in Edo North, Edo secondary school students strip policeman, Youths foil attempt to arrest traditional ruler by DSS in Edo, Public works volunteers arrest two suspected illegal oil bunkerers in Edo, Runaway inmate arrested, Aftermath ban on CDA, one killed, three injured in Edo community, Edo community gets electricity, Community blocks Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road, Three die as communities fight , herdsmen in gun duel, traders, two mobbed in edo, cult leaders, edo travellers, edo female trader, students, lecturer in Edo, Group kicks as Imansuangbon's name disappear from Edo national delegates list, Adjoto, Onobun, Igbinedion, others emerge as PDP holds parallel primary in Edo

The desire and determination of Rev Father Anthony Osawe of St. Michael Catholic Church, Evboesi Parish to promote sporting activities in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, on Wednesday received a boost as the state Sports Commission donated some sports equipment to the parish as part of its contribution towards the realisation of the set goal of the parish.

Presenting the equipment, the chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli said the commission was pleased to support the good steps taken by the clergyman in promoting sporting activities alongside the work of the ministry in his host community.

The items donated to Fr. Osawe included eight footballs, Five volleyballs, one table Tennis board and a dozen of tennis balls with Rackets.

Receiving the items, Rev.Fr Osawe, expressed his parish appreciation to Commission for the gesture.

“We requested the sports equipment from the Edo State government through the Sports Commission, and I am happy to receive them now from the Edo Sports Commission.

“We want to see how we can enhance sporting activities in Eboesi. We saw the need to enhance sporting activities in our community to help engage the youths meaningfully and as well promote evangelism in the area.

“We believe that sports are a veritable tool to use in bringing the youth together and engage them positively.

“We thank the state government for this gesture,” Father Osawe said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Another Trouble In APC’s House

The disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the composition of its Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) is a climax of the seething anger among members of the various power blocs and other tendencies within the party.….

2023 Presidential Election: Do Polls Really Matter?

Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, polls are already being conducted predicting the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election. WALE AKINSELURE, in this write-up, looks at the extent to which polls determine electoral outcomes……

Nigerian Troops Decimating Terrorists, Bandits ― Minister


The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria is witnessing a progressive decimation of terrorists and insurgents in order to secure the country……

EDITORIAL: The Crime Of Passion In Kano

Commission donates sports equipment to Church in Edo

You might also like
Latest News

52-year-old dies as building collapses in Ondo

Latest News

Don’t give room for politicians to destroy Nigeria, Obasanjo tells religious…

Latest News

Akeredolu faults Presidency over claim on approval of sophisticated weapons

Latest News

Atiku calls for unity among PDP members, says it is time to rebuild Nigeria

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More