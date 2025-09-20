Commercial motorcyclists protest seizure over licensing issues in Bauchi

Commercial and social activities were temporarily put on hold for a few hours in Bauchi metropolis on Saturday, when commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Achaba, embarked on a near-violent protest over what they described as harassment by Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) across the state.

The commercial motorcycle operators expressed their displeasure over the continued seizure of their motorcycles by VIOs and other agencies, thereby disrupting the smooth operation of their businesses.

In frustration, hundreds of riders took to the major streets of Bauchi metropolis, riding dangerously and shouting to express their grievances over the situation.

They protested the manner in which their motorcycles were being impounded for lacking registration plates, body numbers, and valid rider’s licences.

The protest, which caused gridlock in some parts of the city, saw large numbers of motorcyclists converging at major entry points of Bauchi town, including the iconic city gate.

Eyewitnesses reported that the protesters blocked roads and chanted slogans demanding fair treatment, urging the state government and relevant agencies to reconsider what they described as “harsh enforcement measures”.

Some of the riders argued that many of them rely solely on motorcycle transport to support their families, and that the ongoing clampdown is worsening their economic hardship.

The commercial motorcycle operators rode dangerously along the Bauchi–Jos Road, Yandoka Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, and Yakubun Bauchi Road to make their message heard.

It was, however, observed that security operatives were monitoring the situation in order to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from the Bauchi State Government or law enforcement agencies regarding the protest.

The protest highlights the ongoing tension between commercial motorcyclists and regulatory authorities, particularly concerning road safety compliance and urban transport management in the state.