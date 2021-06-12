Commercial activities paralysed in Osun as residents mark Democracy Day

Hundreds of Osun State residents on Saturday trooped out for a peaceful gathering organised by the Osun Civil Society Coalition on Saturday to mark the 28th anniversary of June 12, 1993.

Meanwhile, security operatives from paramilitary and military circles were heavily present at the programme to ensure orderliness.

Commercial activities in Osogbo the state capital were paralysed as most shop owners including market women deserted their shops and trading centres to comply with the exercise.

Many motorists deserted major roads of the town while security men were also stationed at strategic places.

The people who had gathered at the popular Okefia junction as earlier as 9.00a.m of the day, expressed their appreciation to the programme they described as historic.

They carried placards with different inscriptions that read: “Give is true democracy in the country,” ” We want employment opportunity for our school leavers”, “Government should speedily tackle the issue of bad economy in the country ” Incessant insecurities should be addressed by the government”, “The country has been impoverished and we want changes”, among others.

The organisers of the programme and participants who turned the occasion to be carnival-like, displayed acrobatic dances in jubilation to the activities lined up for the day.

Speaking at the programme, the chairman, Osun Civil Society Coalition, Comrade Waheed Lawal, expressed appreciation that the programme was held peacefully and commended the efforts of participants in making the exercise a successful one.

