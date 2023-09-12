A group, the Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET), has urged the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to commence without further delay the distribution of palliatives meant to cushion the biting effects of fuel subsidy removal in the State.

The leader of the group, Prince Chris Azor, made the call while interacting with newsmen after a stakeholder-focused group meeting on strategies to address the sufferings of citizens in the face of current existential challenges.

Azor noted that the body of Civil Society Organisations across the country has expressed serious concerns about the plight of the suffering masses in the face of a humongous hike in the prices of commodities, transportation, and general livelihoods.

He also observed that the palliative packages by the Federal and State Governments would not be enough to cushion the effects of the current hardship faced by Nigerians and implored well-meaning patriotic citizens and stakeholders to devise other intervention mechanisms that would be far-reaching and sustainable.

ACSONET, however, commended the State Government for rolling out comprehensive intervention strategies, which were made public by the governor through his

“ANAMBRA STATE INTERIM RESPONSE TO CUSHION THE EFFECTS OF ECONOMIC CHALLENGES” statewide broadcast

“We observed that there is some level of implementation in the health sector through Antenatal and Postnatal free services.

However, we expect the major interventions to commence immediately. The masses are suffering,” the group said.

ACSONET, therefore, pledged to partner with the State Government and other Stakeholders in monitoring the implementation process to ensure inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

