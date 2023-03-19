By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian music star and Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy has decried the division among black people, stating that coming together as one is the only way forward for the Blacks.

The singer on his Instagram story made this known on Sunday.

He wrote, “It’s sad to see that in 2023 there are still such black people who would prefer we stay divided and conquered. maybe it’s my accent or something but I never said you are African and not American. I also did not say Africa is part of Heaven.

“You deserve all the land and reparations you want from America and I’m 100% in support of that.

“All I’ve ever done is try to make you understand that you have Africa too that loves you and I believe coming together as brothers and sisters is the only way forward for US black people worldwide.

“You work against the progress of our people worldwide if your goal is to keep us divided.”

https://instagram.com/stories/burnaboygram/3061707489909693542?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Credit: Instagram | burnaboygram

