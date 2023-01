Comic series sensation, Papa Ajasco, is dead

Mr Femi Ogunrombi, widely known as Papa Ajasco, is dead.

His passage was announced by PR media expert, Husseini Shaibu via his Twitter handle.

In a short announcement, Shaibu said: “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with @NATIONALTROUPE and one-time stand-in for the ‘Papa Ajasco‘ character on the popular @waleadenugaprod Comic Series ‘Papa Ajasco‘ Mr Femi Ogunrombi is DEAD! Journey well Sir.”