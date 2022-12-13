Comedy needs sponsorship, support to thrive ― Yellowmouth

Popular Nigerian comedian, Nnamdi Nnaji-Ibe also known as Yellowmouth has made passionate to top brands in Nigeria and beyond to always throw their weight behind comedians whenever they approach them for sponsorship, saying lack of support is affecting the growth of the comedy industry.

Regarded as one of the funniest comedians currently making the country proud in UAE, Yellowmouth said he’s blessed with the ability to make people laugh irrespective of their current situation.

The young comedian is notable for his work in promoting Nigerian comedy in the UAE with his annual Unleashed comedy show.

According to him, the show is an event that brings together the best comedians and entertainers from Nigeria to Dubai to showcase just how good Nigerian talent really is.

The comedian who relocated to Dubai earlier in his career says he left the country because of how difficult things were becoming.

He says the Nigerian comedy industry needs a lot of support and sponsorship to be able to thrive. “People need to value what we’re bringing to the table”, he said.”

He opined that humor is an essential ingredient in keeping Nigerians sane in these difficult times and hopes that with the right support and structures in place, the industry will thrive.

The comedian also says the government should work on improving the living conditions in the country so that the exodus of people will stop.

