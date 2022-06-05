Comedians that inspire me — Agent of Laughter

Digital creator and comedian, Godson Chukwuebuka Eze, professionally known as Agent of ​Laughter has mentioned comedians who inspired him through his journey into comedy.

The talented act in a recent interview acknowledged two comedians ​-​ twyse_116 and Klintoncod ​- ​who he claimed have been inspiring to his career.

“When I started, there were two comedians who inspired me, the first one was twyse_116 and the second one was Klintoncod. The video quality that twyse_116 was putting out there was so good like the video quality was something else and that was one of the reasons I was inspired by him,​” said Agent of Laughter.

The comedy merchant who has over 1.8 million fans on Facebook also spoke about the changes he would love to see in the comedy industry.

He said “The entertainment industry or should I say the comedy industry is filled up with pride because once a comedian blows up,​ he won’t like to engage with other comedians that are below him unless he sees something positive on their end, that’s when you see them trying to engage with upcoming. Though not all comedians are like this, some are good.​”

Speaking on his journey into comedy, the Imo State-born comedian said, “I started my comedy career when I entered the university. That was during my first year but I was not so serious about it then, ​I was just ​doing it just as a hobby. The first opportunity I had to feature in a big comedy skit was with the Xploit comedy team then followed by Brodashaggi. Then the little exposure I had after this experience made me take the job seriously because I wanted exposure, fame and a lifestyle.​”

On the reason for his moniker Agent of Laughter, he said “When I was trying to come up with the name, I did some deep thinking and then I felt like okay how do I tell people that laughter is my priority….So ‘Agent of ​Laughter’ simply means laughter has sent me.​”