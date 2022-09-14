Comedian Seyi Law mourns as his mother passes away

Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has expressed grief over the death of his beloved mother, Queen Esper Tinuola Aletile.

The bereaved comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday to mourn the death of his late mother and described her as the beauty on which the cradle of his life was built.

According to him, his late mother followed him all his life but unfortunately, he couldn’t repay her back.

While asking God to forgive and grant his late mother eternal rest, the comedian said despite how much she suffered while alive, she never allowed that to take away her kindness and good heart.

In a heartfelt note he accompanied with his late mother’s picture, he wrote “My mother slept in the cold and I couldn’t cover her. My mother followed me all my life and I left her alone. Oh, Iya Seyi! I am so sorry, death took you from me.

“You were the beauty on which the cradle of my life was built. My Gold has gone with the sunset and that lovely smile is not to be seen anymore.

“God, I can’t, but praise you in everything. Thank you, heavenly Father. Please forgive my mother and celebrate her. She suffered and yet, showed kindness and the goodness of her heart never stopped.

“Rest on my mother and we love you, Mama rere.”

In an earlier post where he announced the death of his mother, the actor shared a picture he took with his mother and wrote, “MY DEAR MOTHER, MY DARLING QUEEN IS GONE.

“I saw a flash of light enter my room; I saw a full moon and then, my phone rang that my beloved Queen had ended her journey.

“I am grateful to you, my beautiful mother, for speaking to my family yesterday before you removed this earthly body. You sang with Tifeoluwa, spoke with Tiwaloluwa and my wife and encouraged me.

“Thank you for your good heart and kindness. I wish heaven waited, but God knows best. Please Dear God, let the funfair to welcome home my mother be as loud as the goodness and kindness of her heart. My dearest Queen, rest well and in Peace. We love you forever, HM. Queen ESPER TINUOLA ALETILE”.