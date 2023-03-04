Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has apologised to fans and supporters of opposition parties he offended during his campaign for the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The comedian, who took to his Instagram page to apologise to Nigerian (fans), said that he was aware of the heat among different people based on their various opinions.

According to him, he is so happy that people are passionate as some people are about they preferred candidates, adding that that is the way politic should be played.

He added that they should not develop bitterness and hatred towards one another, as well as condemning the violence and apologised to all.

“My fellow Nigerians, I am happy you’re as passionate as you are about your preferred candidates. That is the way politics should be.

“However, bitterness and hatred towards one another shouldn’t have a place between us.

“You might not see things the way I see it. That doesn’t mean you are wrong, and I am right. It just means that we are different.

“If your candidates have won, I would have prayed and worked for their successes and mine.

“I apologise to those offended by my support and I seriously condemn all the violence across the country.

“I have mixed feelings not for my candidate’s winning, but your genuine angers. However, I pray Nigeria and Nigerians’ lives get better.

“From the bottom of my heart, I say THANK YOU,” he wrote.





