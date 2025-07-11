Come out en masse to participate in Saturday’s LG poll, Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

..says exercise an opportunity for them to shape councils’ leadership

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has enjoined all eligible voters to come out in large numbers to participate in the local government election holding across the state this Saturday, July 12, 2025, saying that the exercise offers Lagosians an opportunity to shape the leadership of their local councils by voting for chairmen and councilors who would represent their interests and drive development at the community level.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call in a signed statement, copy of which was made available to newsmen on Friday, noting that the local government, being the closest tier of government to the people, played a vital role in delivering essential services and fostering grassroots development.

Sanwo-Olu posited that this election is not just a constitutional process, but a powerful expression of their voice and civic responsibility.

He urged every registered voter to exercise their right by coming out

He said, “peacefully tomorrow, cast your vote, and be a part of the democratic process that strengthens our communities and our state.”

This was just as the governor disclosed that he had, in a bid to ensure a safe, orderly, and credible election, directed that security agencies be strategically deployed across all polling units and communities, assuring that law enforcement officials would be present to protect voters, electoral officials, and election materials.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had assured him of its readiness for the LG poll.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged all political stakeholders, party agents, and candidates to conduct themselves with decorum, saying that they should uphold the principles of peace, fairness, and respect for the rule of law throughout the LG poll.

The governor charged the youths in particular to shun any form of violence and instead act as ambassadors of peace and democratic responsibility.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while affirming his administration’s commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections that reflect the will of the people, assured that Lagos under his leadership would continue to set the pace in democratic development.

“Let us show the world once again that Lagos stands for peace, progress, and participatory governance,” the statement read.

