Come home to invest, boost South-East economic fortunes, govs charge Ndigbo

By Grace Egbo - Abakaliki
Governor Umahi

South-East Governor’s Forum has called on Ndigbo to always come back home to invest.

According to the forum, such investment would not only develop the region but will also boost the economic fortunes of the region.

Chairman of the forum and Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, gave the charge on Tuesday during the groundbreaking ceremony of computer village estate, Abakaliki by the State Government in collaboration with the Association of Computer Village Merchants of Nigeria.

Umahi further frown at the manner many businesses are closing in the region since the commencement of the activities of the unknown Gunmen.

Governor Umahi then called for concerted effort towards bringing to an end such inhumane treatment against Igbos by the gunmen, adding that he has met with President Muhammadu Buhari towards having a political solution to the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Umahi noted that until the activities of the gunmen are halted, the region would continue to suffer economic deprivation and stagnation.

He also charged those insisting on continuous sit at home orders to also ensure that the sit at home should not be restricted to the five South-East states but to all Igbos across the globe each time it is declared.

During the ceremony, the government also allocated 2.5 hectares of land opposite the International Market Abakaliki to the Association of Computer Village Merchants of Nigeria for the establishment of a replica of computer village Ikeja Lagos State in the state.

Governor Umahi said that the essence of the partnership is to create job opportunities, enhance economic development of the state and for a more viable economy that would increase the revenue growth of the state.

President of the association, Mr Anthony Nwakaeze, said that at completion of the village, the association would embark on development of software and artificial intelligence.

Mr Nwakaeze said that the association would also embark on its social responsibilities and commended the state government for allocating the land to them.

 

