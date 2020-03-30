‘Come help us,’ New York gov tells US health-care workers

New York’s governor on Monday pleaded with health-care workers from across the United States to come help treat coronavirus patients in the state, as confirmed cases there surged to 66,500.

“I am asking health-care professionals across the country, if you don’t have a health-care crisis in your community, please come help us in New York now,” Andrew Cuomo told a news briefing.

Cuomo said the state’s doctors and nurses needed relief and vowed to “return the favour” when there is “an intense issue somewhere else in the nation.”

“The numbers are already staggering … We’ve lost over 1,000 New Yorkers,” Cuomo said.

But in a hopeful note, he said that while the number of hospitalizations continues to rise, the rate at which it is growing is tapering off, doubling every six days compared with every two or three days before.

The governor also hit back at US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that New York hospitals were squandering protective gear, saying the state is creating a stockpile of supplies to prepare for the “apex” of the outbreak.

Earlier on Monday, a 1,000-bed hospital ship docked in Manhattan to help relieve the city’s overwhelmed hospitals by treating patients who do not have the virus.

“This is like adding another hospital here in New York City,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said, while acknowledging the city needs to triple its hospital bed capacity by May.

So far there have been more than 2,800 deaths and over 153,200 confirmed cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

(DPA)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

