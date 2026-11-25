Colombian security forces have rescued all hostages held by armed men inside a supermarket in the Caribbean city of Cartagena following a 17-hour siege that ended with one of the suspected captors killed.

The operation took place in the early hours of Wednesday after police and military personnel stormed the Éxito supermarket, where about 20 people were believed to remain trapped.

President Abelardo de la Espriella announced that all the hostages had been rescued during a joint operation involving the National Police and the Armed Forces.

“In an extraordinary joint operation between the National Police and the Armed Forces, all the hostages were rescued,” he said in a video posted on social media.

Several explosions were heard as tactical teams entered the building, while a police helicopter hovered over the shopping complex during the operation.

The president said one of the hostage-takers was killed after security forces gave the armed men an opportunity to surrender, which he said they rejected.

Cartagena Mayor also confirmed that all the hostages were safe and would be reunited with their families before undergoing medical examinations.

The siege began after an attempted robbery involving an armoured vehicle at the shopping centre, according to authorities.

About 30 people were initially held during the incident, but 10 were released during the 17-hour standoff, including several elderly women.

Reports by local media indicated that the gunmen demanded nearly $2 million, two armoured vehicles and safe passage to Barranquilla, a city about 80 miles northeast of Cartagena. However, these demands could not be independently verified by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

President De la Espriella ruled out the involvement of guerrilla or paramilitary organisations, describing the hostage-takers as criminals who had been cornered during the attempted robbery.

The incident caused heightened security activity in Cartagena, a major tourist destination known for its historic walled city, beaches and cruise-ship visits.

Cartagena’s Rafael Núñez International Airport temporarily suspended landings for about 45 minutes to allow the military to use one of its runways in connection with the operation. Flights later resumed.

The siege occurred on the 10th anniversary of Colombia’s 2016 peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc).

Although the agreement ended the country’s largest insurgency and led thousands of fighters to disarm, dissident rebel factions and criminal organisations continue to operate in parts of the country.

The hostage incident also came amid a series of security challenges, including a car bomb attack in Villavicencio that injured at least 23 people and an attack on police headquarters in Cúcuta using explosive-carrying drones.

(CBS News)