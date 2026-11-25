At least 23 people have been injured after a car bomb exploded outside a regional government office in the central Colombian city of Villavicencio.

The explosion occurred on Monday evening in front of the Meta Governor’s Office, damaging several buildings and scattering debris across one of the city’s central squares.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is the latest in a series of bombings targeting government buildings and security force facilities in Colombia.

President Abelardo de la Espriella blamed what he described as “narcoterrorism” for the violence, although he did not identify those responsible for the explosion.

In a statement posted on social media, the president vowed that his government would respond “bluntly and forcefully” to attacks against the country.

“There will be no impunity and no retreat,” he added.

The bombing comes amid an increase in attacks by armed criminal groups, which have reportedly intensified their activities following a military offensive ordered by De la Espriella’s administration.

Earlier on Monday, drones carrying explosives were used in an attack on police headquarters in the northern city of Cúcuta.

Three weeks earlier, a separate car bomb attack near army barracks in Tolima province killed three adults and a baby.

The latest explosion occurred on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the peace agreement signed between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc), the country’s largest left-wing rebel group.

The 2016 agreement led thousands of Farc fighters to surrender their weapons. However, some members who rejected the deal refused to disarm and later joined dissident factions.

Although the agreement initially contributed to reductions in forced displacement, child recruitment and attacks on security forces, violence has increased in recent years as dissident rebel factions and criminal organisations compete for control of drug trafficking, illegal mining and extortion.

Colombia’s previous president, who governed from August 2022 to August 2026, attempted to negotiate with armed groups under a policy known as “total peace”. However, several negotiations stalled after groups violated agreed ceasefires.

De la Espriella, who was elected on a promise to intensify the fight against armed groups, has criticised his predecessor’s approach and described the 2016 peace agreement as a “false peace”.

Former president Juan Manuel Santos, who signed the agreement on behalf of the government, has defended the deal, arguing that the renewed violence is linked to its poor implementation rather than the agreement itself.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or confirmed the identities of those behind the Villavicencio bombing.

(BBC)