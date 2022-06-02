College of Medicine coop fetes members with free medical checks, money-making skill

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the College of Medicine (COMUI) Staff Cooperative Investment and Credit Society Limited, fetes over 200 members of the University College hospital to free medical tests and money-making skills.

Members were afforded the opportunity of testing for HIV, hepatitis B and C, blood pressure and sugar levels, kidney, liver and heart function as well as provision of reading glasses.

COMUI’s CICS President, Mr S Taiwo Ojo stated that the celebration was of the society’s attainment of the milestone and the faith and know-how of its founding members and urged the Federal government to also consider cooperative societies as a reliable channel in future for palliative programmes, poverty alleviation schemes and economic development initiatives.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Former President of Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association, Dr Abib Olamitoye in his keynote address at the celebration gave recipes to create personal wealth, listing these to include taking responsibility for one’s life, starting money-saving, thinking big, setting goals, working hard and becoming best in one’s work as well as debt avoidance.





Dr Olamitoye, a leader in medical entrepreneurship, stated that “find out what successful people do and keep doing such; find what unsuccessful people do and stop doing them. You have to take personal responsibility for your life.”

Provost College of Medicine, Professor Yinka Omigbodun urged the people not to limit or look down on themselves, but as a society, ensure that they make a difference in this generation irrespective of the challenges being faced in the country.