Collectively stand up against gender-based violence, groups tell market women, men

Market men and women in Lagos State have been charged with protecting themselves against sexual and gender-based violence.

The charge was given when the Centre for 21st Century Issues sensitized about 40 market men and women at the Kosofe market on Thursday in conjunction with the Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP).

In her presentation, a representative of WRAHP, Precious Eberechuckwu urged the traders not to subject themselves to any form of gender-based violence, and should rather stand up for their right.

She emphasized the need for them to be their own super-hero and stop allowing others to call the shots for their life.

She said the moment they see gender-based violence happening, they should say something about it and do something about it immediately.

“Men and women faced gender-based violence but statistically, women have suffered the most from gender-based violence.





“We have many forms of gender-based violence from physical abuse, neglect and abandonment, emotional abuse and sexual abuse.

“A man beating you because he has more strength than you is physical abuse, neglecting your children and just having them go on the road to hawk is also another abuse. Your husband telling you that you are good for nothing or they regret marrying you is emotional abuse.

“If you die today because of one man giving you hypertension, the person will continue living his life. So you have to be your own happiness. Happiness is key. They don’t buy it in the market.

“You have to take care of yourself and start doing things that make you happy. Be your own superhero. You don’t need to wait for anyone to come to rescue you. Be your own super-hero,” Eberechuckwu said.

On sexual-based violence, she enlightened women on consent before sex even in marriage, adding that anything outside that is rape.

She urged them to also have their eyes on their girl-child under 18 years, stating that any sexual activity between an adult and such child is illegal.

In her remarks, the programme manager, Centre for 21st Century Issues, Titiola Kazeem, recognized the efforts the market leaders in Kosofe have channeled towards addressing sexual and gender-based violence in the market, stating that they are ready to give their support to end gender-based violence in the market.

She said, “A market can’t be as big as this and there is nothing like gender-based violence going on. Everybody can’t keep their eyes closed and pretend as though nothing is happening. Even if it is not being reported, cases are happening every day.

“Right now, as we speak, somebody is abusing someone inside this market right now. Either knowingly or unknowingly, we just need to understand the forms at which this violence plays out, so they can recognize it, report it and address it.”

The Iyaloja, Oyedepo Ojo, on her part, bemoaned the cases of gender-based violence in Mile 12 market and across all markets in Lagos State, stating that they want a stop to it.

She said there is a need to have women sensitized and sanitized on the various forms of gender-based violence so as to be able to recognize it and address it.

“That is why we have the slogan ‘see something, say something and do something immediately’ so we can have a good society.

“The market traders should be on the lookout for underage children who hawk in the market because these children get violated. They should stop it and have their children go to school. We all should see the end to gender-based violence as our business,” she said.

